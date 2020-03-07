Police launch appeal to find missing Burnham woman

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a Burnham woman who has gone missing.

Harpreet Gill, 34, was last seen in Uxbridge, London at around 1pm on Sunday, March 1.

Harpreet is an Asian woman, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build and with black hair of shoulder length.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simone Marples, of Amersham police station, said: “We are concerned for Harpreet’s welfare and are appealing for help from the public to find her.

“If anyone recognises her, or believes they have seen her, please contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43200073658. You can also make reports online.”