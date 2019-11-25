SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters release man from car after collision in Wooburn Common

    A man was cut free from a car following a crash in Wooburn Common this morning.

    The collision involving two cars occurred in Sheepcote Lane at 6.42am.

    One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield and one from Maidenhead attended the scene.

    Firefighters used rescue equipment to release an injured man from one of the cars and made the scene safe.

    Another man suffered what were believed to be minor injuries but was not trapped.

