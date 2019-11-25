Firefighters release man from car after collision in Wooburn Common

05:31PM, Monday 25 November 2019
A man was cut free from a car following a crash in Wooburn Common this morning.
The collision involving two cars occurred in Sheepcote Lane at 6.42am.
One appliance and crew from Beaconsfield and one from Maidenhead attended the scene.
Firefighters used rescue equipment to release an injured man from one of the cars and made the scene safe.
Another man suffered what were believed to be minor injuries but was not trapped.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.