Two men sentenced for Stoke Poges robbery offences

Two men who left shop staff ‘shaken up and fearful’ have been sentenced for robbery offences that took place in Stoke Poges last year.

Nicholas Swan, 42, of Burlington Avenue, Slough, was given four years in prison for two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a sharply bladed article in June after pleading guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court in March.

He entered a Post Office and Spar in Hedgley on January 9, 2018, and threatened staff with a large kitchen knife, forcing them to hand over money.

Tayo Lees, 43, of Tockley Road, Burnham, was found guilty yesterday at the same court for one count of robbery and one count of possession of a sharply bladed article.

On January 11, 2018, both Swan and Lees entered the Co-Op in Stoke Poges and used a large kitchen knife to force staff to hand over money.

Nobody was injured during the incidents.

Lees was also found guilty of failing to surrender on April 8, 2019. He was given five years and four months in prison yesterday.

Detective Constable Andrew Melton, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “Both these offenders have now been convicted of robberies where a knife was used to threaten staff.

“During the second incident, Swan and Lees worked together and left the staff in the shop shaken up and fearful.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the victims for supporting the police investigation from the outset and throughout the trial.

“I hope this conclusion will give reassurance that Thames Valley Police take reports of this nature very seriously and will thoroughly investigate and take offenders through the courts.”