Flying Scotsman to visit Slough and Reading in June

An iconic steam locomotive – the world-famous 60103 Flying Scotsman – is set to visit Slough and Reading in June to mark its centenary.

Flying Scotsman will see in its 100th year in 2023. As part of the celebrations organised by the National Railway Museum, The Railway Touring Company is running a series of mainline steam tours.

Planned from Slough and Reading is The Cardiff Express on Wednesday, June 7 and The Salisbury Express on Wednesday, June 21.

With Flying Scotsman at its head, The Cardiff Express train will set out from London Paddington and stop at Slough and Reading en route for Cardiff.

At Maindee a diesel loco will take over for the run into Cardiff but Flying Scotsman will haul the train for the full route on the return.

Later in June, The Salisbury Express will see Flying Scotsman back in action.

Again, departing from London Paddington, the train will stop at Slough and Reading as it steams to the cathedral city of Salisbury.

Flying Scotsman will haul the train throughout the journey through the countryside, with a run beside the Kennet & Avon Canal and the Vale of Pewsey, with views of one of Wiltshire’s white horses.

Officially the first steam locomotive to reach 100mph, 60103 Flying Scotsman left Doncaster Works in 1923.

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and built for the LNER, the locomotive was named Flying Scotsman after operating the daily 10am service between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley.

It continued in regular service until 1963 and then later in preservation. Today, it is owned by the National Railway Museum in York and is operated and maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd.

The National Railway Museum has published a calendar of Flying Scotsman events at www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/flying-scotsman/centenary-programme

Author Michael Morpurgo has written a new children’s book Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever to mark the anniversary. The book can be purchased online at: shop.sciencemuseum.org.uk/products/yrk-flying-scotsman-and-the-best-birthday-ever

For more details or to book for ‘The Cardiff Express’ and ‘The Salisbury Express’ with Flying Scotsman, visit: www.railwaytouring.net