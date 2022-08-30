Lorry driver crashes into M4 lamppost after falling asleep at wheel

A lorry driver fell asleep at the wheel and careered into a lamppost on the M4 near Slough.

Thames Valley Police warned people not to drive while tired following the crash on Bank Holiday Monday.

The force’s roads policing unit said the driver nodded off and then veered across three lanes, smashing into a lamppost.

August 29, 2022

