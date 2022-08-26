Public notices: 30mph speed limit planned in Bath Road

A 30mph speed limit is set to be introduced on a large part of the A4 Bath Road in Slough.

Slough Borough Council has announced the speed restrictions will be in place on the A4 Bath Road, High Street, Wellington Street, Sussex Place, London Road and the Colnbrook By-Pass.

The 30mph zone will start 40 metres west of Bath Road’s junction with Huntercombe Lane North and Huntercombe Lane South.

It will end on the A4 Colnbrook-By-Pass, approximately 250 metres east of the junction of the A4 London Road and Sutton Lane.

A 40mph speed limit is also being introduced on part of the A4 London Road and Colnbrook By-Pass.

Slough Borough Council has announced the 40mph speed restrictions will start 250 metres east of the junction of the A4 London Road and Sutton Lane. It will end on the A4 Colnbrook By-Pass east of its junction with the western entrance of Lakeside Road.

Slough Borough Council said the speed limits are being introduced to avoid danger for people using the roads.

Anyone wishing to object or make representations on the new proposed speed limits should email TransportPlanning@slough.gov.uk with the subject line A4 Slough (Variation in Speed Limit) Order 2022.

The deadline for responses in October 7.

Licensing

Khaneja Superstore, based at 294 Slough High Street, has applied for a premises licence which will allow it to sell alcohol.

The application seeks permission to sell alcohol at the shop from 8am until midnight, Monday to Sunday.

Anyone wishing to make representations should write to Slough Borough Council, Licensing Team, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough.

Alternatively, email licensing@slough.gov.uk.

The deadline for responses is September 12.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted for a new housing development in Burnham.

The plans seek permission to build a terrace of six four-bedroom homes on land to the rear of 68 Dropmore Road.

Each property includes two car parking spaces and a further four visitor spaces are proposed.

A number of objections have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council over the development.

Concerns include the proposed terraced housing ‘not being in keeping with the neighbourhood’.

Click here to view this week's public notices in the Express.