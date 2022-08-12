Hospital waiting times leave patients 'frightened', survey finds

Long waiting times for hospital appointments in Berkshire have left some patients feeling ‘scared and frightened’, a Healthwatch survey has revealed.

The NHS is facing a huge backlog for routine operations and procedures with more than six million people in England waiting for treatment.

Four independent Healthwatch groups, including for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, surveyed almost 200 patients in March and April this year to find out the impact of appointment delays.

More than half, 57 per cent, of the 182 respondents said they received no details from their hospital or GP about how to manage their condition while waiting for treatment.

A further 59 per cent of patients also reported they had been given no information on how long they would need to wait for hospital care.

The survey published feedback from one patient who was diagnosed with heart disease in July 2021.

The patient said: “(I’m) scared and frightened I’m in heart failure and worry about this blockage.

“I’m lucky as I am being seen by a cardiac nurse, but I was diagnosed with heart disease last July 2021 and it’s taken so long to get every step in place.

“I have never seen a cardiologist, only ever a nurse.”

Of the 182 patients surveyed, 45 per cent were either waiting for care or had already received treatment at Wexham Park Hospital.

A further 14 per cent were patients at Ascot’s Heatherwood Hospital.

Figures from the Healthwatch survey revealed 25 per cent of people who still require hospital treatment have been waiting up to 12 months.

A further 11 per cent have been waiting for up to two years.

One patient told the survey their mental health had deteriorated while they waited between one and two years for a blood cancer diagnosis.

Another said they had received a terminal cancer diagnosis and they believed this could have been avoided with an earlier GP examination.

Feedback from another patient said: “I appreciate there are long waiting lists but I’m truly frightened I will die suddenly. This is my heart we’re talking about.

“Patients also reported ‘being made to feel an inconvenience’ when enquiring about appointments at the Frimley Health and Care ICS (Integrated Care System).”

The four independent Healthwatch groups are recommending that Frimley Heath and Care ICS should review how patients can be provided with the information they need to manage their condition while they are awaiting treatment.

It is also calling for patients to be informed every 12 weeks when their next hospital appointment is due.

Frimley Health and Care ICS has been contacted for comment.