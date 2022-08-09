Remember When: Beatlemania comes to Slough's Adelphi Theatre

Bath Road was brought to a standstill and ambulance crews were ‘inundated’ with fainting girls when Beatlemania arrived at Slough’s Adelphi Theatre in 1963.

The venue’s future is in doubt after Slough Borough Council confirmed it has put the historic site on the market as it looks to sell off assets to ease its financial crisis.

The former Adelphi Theatre has a rich cultural history having hosted music greats such as Jimi Hendrix, Roy Orbison and the Rolling Stones.

But it was two performances at the venue by the Fab Four which saw Slough climb aboard the group’s ‘endless rollercoaster’ touring across the world.

The Express reported how the Merseyside group kicked off their UK tour by performing to rapturous fans at the Adelphi on May 18, 1963.

The venue’s manager, Nigel Lockyer, said the theatre could have been sold ‘three times over’ as the four-piece group joined a bill which included Gerry and the Pacemakers and Roy Orbison.

The Express reports on The Beatles' first visit to Slough in 1963 in our Millennium edition

American singer-songwriter Orbison had originally been pencilled in to headline the night but the group’s runaway popularity saw them pushed to the top of the line-up.

The following week’s edition of the Express said: “The Beatles, a Merseyside singing group currently riding high in the pop record business, with a half a million sales of From Me To You, to their credit, will in years to come, look back on Slough with sweet memories.”

The group received a silver disc on the night in recognition of their spiralling record sales.

As if one performance wasn’t enough, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr returned to the Adelphi on November 5, 1963.

The Express described the build-up to the evening as ‘chaos’ with fans lining Bath Road and the St Johns Ambulance Service having to help dozens of girls who had fainted.

Beatles fans chugged pints for one shilling and fivepence, about 7p, as the group rattled through their hits including She Loves You, which later that month reached number one in the UK charts.

One lucky fan from Slough also looked set to make a small fortune by managing to get John, Paul, George and Ringo to sign her ‘Please Please Me’ vinyl LP.

The Express reported how Dianne Farrant, of Stoke Poges Lane, bought the record for £1 and after securing the four prized signatures hoped to sell it for up to £8,000 at auction.