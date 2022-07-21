SITE INDEX

    • Person dies after being hit by train in Slough

    Slough Railway Station evacuated due to 'suspicious package'

    British Transport Police has confirmed a person died after being hit by a train at Slough Railway Station last night (Wednesday).

    Officers were called to the station at 8.16pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

    Paramedics also attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said the person’s family have been informed and officers are now working to establish the full circumstances behind their death.

