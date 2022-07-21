Person dies after being hit by train in Slough

12:17PM, Thursday 21 July 2022
British Transport Police has confirmed a person died after being hit by a train at Slough Railway Station last night (Wednesday).
Officers were called to the station at 8.16pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said the person’s family have been informed and officers are now working to establish the full circumstances behind their death.
