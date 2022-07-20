Person hit by train between Slough and Reading

09:01PM, Wednesday 20 July 2022
All lines are currently closed between Slough and Reading railway stations due to a person being hit by a train.
Great Western Railway said emergency services have been called to the scene near Slough Railway Station.
Disruption is expected until 11pm.
Trains running between these two stations could be cancelled or delayed, the rail operator added.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
The body of 16-year-old boy has been found in the Jubilee River following a search.