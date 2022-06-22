Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

10:30AM, Wednesday 22 June 2022
Thunderstorms and torrential downpours could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow (Thursday).
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South East of England from 10am until midnight.
It said thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas during the afternoon and early evening.
The UK’s national weather service said the exact location of the thunderstorms is hard to pinpoint but areas that are impacted could see up to 40mm of rainfall in an hour.
Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting London & South East England https://t.co/IKQLIg5W6R pic.twitter.com/bpfGe4wh3n— Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) June 22, 2022
