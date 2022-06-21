SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • All lines closed after person hit by train between London and Reading

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    All lines are closed between London Paddington and Reading due to a person being hit by a train today (Tuesday). 

    Great Western Railway said services between the two stations are suspended as well as services between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central Station.

    The disruption is expected until 5.30pm, the train operator added. 

    More to follow.

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved