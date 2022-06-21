All lines closed after person hit by train between London and Reading

04:06PM, Tuesday 21 June 2022
All lines are closed between London Paddington and Reading due to a person being hit by a train today (Tuesday).
Great Western Railway said services between the two stations are suspended as well as services between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central Station.
The disruption is expected until 5.30pm, the train operator added.
⚠️Disruption Update - 21 June⚠️— GWR (@GWRHelp) June 21, 2022
Due to a person hit by a train between London Paddington and Reading all lines are blocked.
Trains to and from these stations will be delayed or cancelled. Disruption is expected until 17:30.
Please check your journey at https://t.co/kSQp5pCyxo
More to follow.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
A list of the events taking place in Maidenhead over the Jubilee weekend can be found here.
Closures are planned on the M4 between Langley and the M25 this weekend for smart motorway works.