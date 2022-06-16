NHS appeals for patients to use alternatives for health care following unprecedented demand in A&E

The NHS is appealing for the community to consider whether alternative health services can meet their needs before attending the Emergency Department (A&E) in Wexham Park Hospital.

The appeal has been made after it (and Frimley Park Hospital) have seen unprecedented numbers of patients arriving, many of whom could have received the care or treatment they needed without coming to the Emergency Department.

Dr Huw Thomas, clinical chair of NHS Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“There are many ways to access good healthcare across our community – from pharmacies to minor injuries units, GPs and NHS 111.

“These should be everyone’s first port of call for the best care unless they have serious and life-threatening injuries.

“I thank you for supporting our frontline staff by accessing these alternatives which also ensures that our Emergency Departments are able to provide the best care for those who really need them.”

"The impact of the unexpected increase in patients is causing additional challenges for the Emergency Departments as they introduced a new electronic patient record (EPR) system at the weekend.

"South Central Ambulance Service said on its social media today:

"Our 999 service is currently extremely busy.

"In order to help our teams on the road and in our control rooms, please only call us back after the first 999 call if the patient's condition has changed or if you wish to cancel the ambulance call out.

As usual we are focusing our efforts on our most seriously ill and injured patients. This means that there may be delays in responding to less urgent calls.

Only call 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies such as loss of consciousness, severe bleeding, breathing difficulties, persistent and severe chest pain, symptoms of heart attack or stroke.

"Urgent treatment centres and walk-in centres are open across our region that can help with fractures, sprains, eye injuries, minor head injuries, cuts that need stitches, minor burns and plenty of other urgent - but not emergency - problems."