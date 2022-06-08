Masks no longer compulsory at Frimley Health Trust hospitals

11:25AM, Wednesday 08 June 2022
Face coverings will no longer be compulsory for patients and visitors at Wexham Park Hospital and Heatherwood Hospital.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals, has announced masks will only be required in certain circumstances following a change in national guidance.
This includes:
The trust said patients and visitors can still wear face coverings if they prefer but this will no longer be a requirement.
Trust staff will wear surgical face masks when delivering patient care.
Visitors should not come to the trust's hospitals if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of the virus.
Visiting on inpatient wards has also returned to pre-pandemic hours of 9am to 9pm.
