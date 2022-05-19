Trespassers on tracks halt services between Slough and London Paddington

06:18PM, Thursday 19 May 2022
All railway lines are currently blocked between Slough and London Paddington due to trespassers on the tracks.
Great Western Railway has announced that travel disruption between the two stations is expected until at least 7pm.
Services between the two stations could be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, GWR added.
⚠️Disruption update - 19 May⚠️— Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2022
Trespassers on the railway between Slough and London Paddington means all lines are blocked.
Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 19:00.https://t.co/kSQp5pU9oW
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
The organisers of Carters Steam Fair have confirmed that this weekend’s funfair will be their last in Pinkneys Green.
The new owners of The Golden Ball have said they hope to bring ‘a little bit of everything under one roof’ to the Pinkneys Green pub.