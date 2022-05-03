SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closure planned on M4

The M4 is set to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend for smart motorway works.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).

National Highways said the closure will be in place from 10pm on Friday (May 6) to 6am on Monday, May 9.

On Thursday the westbound carriageway of the M4 is also set to close overnight from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).

The closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am.

The M4 will also be shut eastbound from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 5 (Langley) overnight on Thursday from 8pm to 6am.