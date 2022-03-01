SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

Closures are planned on the M4 this week for smart motorway roadworks.

National Highways has announced parts of the motorway will be shut on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 1

M4 westbound carriageway closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am.

Wednesday, March 2

M4 westbound carriageway closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am.

M4 eastbound carriageway closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 10pm to 5.30am.

Thursday, March 3

M4 eastbound carriageway closed between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) from 8pm to 6am.

Friday, March 4