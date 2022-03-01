SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

12:12PM, Tuesday 01 March 2022
Closures are planned on the M4 this week for smart motorway roadworks.
National Highways has announced parts of the motorway will be shut on the following dates:
Tuesday, March 1
Wednesday, March 2
Thursday, March 3
Friday, March 4
