    • Disruption between Reading and London Paddington after person hit by train

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    Railway services between Reading and London Paddington are facing disruption after a person was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon.

    Great Western Railway said that disruption was expected until 6.15pm on Wednesday.

    Some lines are blocked between Reading and London Paddington, with South Western Railway, CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways conveying passengers via ‘any reasonable route’.

    Services will not be calling at Slough until further notice.

    Slough

