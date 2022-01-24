Visiting to remain suspended at Wexham Park Hospital

11:45AM, Monday 24 January 2022
Visiting will continue to be suspended at Wexham Park Hospital due to the number of coronavirus patients who are being treated.
The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust announced a ban on most visitors to its hospitals on New Year’s Day to try and curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
The trust, which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, said it is reviewing its visitor guidance but restrictions will remain in place for now.
A statement said: “While there are indications that the number of positive cases in our hospitals appear to be levelling off, we continue to treat almost 200 COVID-positive patients and our teams are working extremely hard in a challenging environment to provide the best care possible for patients.
“We understand how difficult this is for families, friends and patients, however keeping patients and staff safe must be our priority.
“While visiting is suspended, ward staff will do everything possible to provide regular updates to families.”
Visiting will continued to be allowed in some cases. These include:
Patients in Emergency Department:
Children's Wards
Maternity
Families and friends can stay in contact by arranging a virtual visit via a video call or by using the trust's 'message to a loved one' service to send in photos, notes or letters which can be printed and delivered to the ward.
Visit https://www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times/ for more details.
