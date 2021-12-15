SMART MOTORWAYS: Overnight weekend closures on M4

01:07PM, Wednesday 15 December 2021
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.
National Highways said the motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) overnight on Friday (Dec17), Saturday and Sunday.
The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.
The conversion of the M4 to a smart motorway has been completed between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 12 (Calcot Interchange).
Construction is continuing on the £848 million project between Junction 3 (Hayes & Harlington) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).
