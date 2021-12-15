SMART MOTORWAYS: Overnight weekend closures on M4

Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.

National Highways said the motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) overnight on Friday (Dec17), Saturday and Sunday.

The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

The conversion of the M4 to a smart motorway has been completed between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 12 (Calcot Interchange).

Construction is continuing on the £848 million project between Junction 3 (Hayes & Harlington) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).