COVID-19: Visiting hours tightened at Wexham Park Hospital

Restrictions have been introduced for visitors to Wexham Park Hospital due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in the community.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has announced visits to patients in the general adult wards will be restricted to one nominated person for one hour per day.

This must be the same person on each visit and all slots must be booked in advance via the ward.

The trust said visiting is not possible in the following areas:

Emergency Department and associated short stay units

Wards caring for patients who have, or are suspected to have, COVID-19

Areas where patients have been admitted for planned surgeries, including Heatherwood Hospital

The restrictions also apply to Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey and Heatherwood in Ascot.

There may be exceptions for patients under the age of 18, those receiving end-of-life car or those who have dementia or a learning disability, the trust added.

There are separate guidelines for children’s wards and maternity wards.

See www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times for further details.