SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend

05:18PM, Monday 29 November 2021
The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.
Both carriageways are set to shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.
National Highways said diversions will be available via local authority road networks.
Midweek closures
There are no midweek closures planned on the M4 this week.
The M4 and associated slip roads will be closed in both directions over the weekend of 3 to 6 December between junctions 6 (Slough-Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead). The closure will start after 8pm on Friday 3 Dec and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday 6 December. pic.twitter.com/B5W813CcL6— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) November 29, 2021
