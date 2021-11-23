SITE INDEX

    • Charity looking to spruce up hospitals for Christmas

    Adrian Williams

    Frimley Health Charity is launching its first ever Christmas Appeal to raise money for its hospitals.

    This appeal focusses ‘on bringing joy and light’ to Frimley’s hospitals, which includes Wexham Park in Slough, Heatherwood in Ascot and its community hospitals.

    COVID-19 restrictions last year meant that the hospitals could not have decorations up, nor a Father Christmas visit or carolling in corridors.

    The charity says such features make a big difference to the morale of patients, visitors and staff.

    As such, this year it is asking people to support its Golden Christmas Appeal and ‘help make this Christmas a sparkling, light-filled occasion to brighten up everyone’s time’.

    It is now looking for donations which will also be used to increase the comfort of its hospitals, as well as to invest in medical equipment and treatments.

    To donate to the appeal, visit frimleyhealthcharity.enthuse.com/goldenchristmasappeal

