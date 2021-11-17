SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend M4 closure between Langley and Slough

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    The M4 will be closed in both directions between Langley and Slough this weekend for smart motorway roadworks.

    Both carriageways are set to shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

    The eastbound carriageway will be shut from 8pm tonight (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley).

    The closure will also be in place overnight tomorrow.

    Slough

