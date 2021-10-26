SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead

    Transport secretary halts the opening of new smart motorways

    The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways scheme.

    Highways England said the closure between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) will run from 8pm on Friday (Oct29) to 6am on Monday, November 1.

    The motorway will also be shut in both directions overnight between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Slough Borough Council said the midweek closures are expected to be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

