SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead

03:34PM, Tuesday 26 October 2021
The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways scheme.
Highways England said the closure between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) will run from 8pm on Friday (Oct29) to 6am on Monday, November 1.
The motorway will also be shut in both directions overnight between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) on Wednesday and Thursday.
Slough Borough Council said the midweek closures are expected to be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called at 4.56pm yesterday (October 11) by two members of the public, who heard a girl shouting from bushes.
Cookham music festival Let’s Rock The Moor has been cancelled due to ‘extreme weather conditions’.
Concerns have been raised after a man in Windsor was hit by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.