    • Fatality on the track causes railway disruption between London and Slough

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    A person has been hit by a train between London Paddington and Slough, causing the cancellation of some services between the two stations. 

    Great Western Railway (GWR) says that passengers should expect disruption until the end of today (Saturday) following the incident.

    "Due to a person hit by a train between London Paddington and Slough, all lines are closed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day," the rail operator wrote on Twitter this evening.

    It added on its website: "Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

    "Two of the four running lines have been reopened between London Paddington and Slough which will allow the resumption of high speed express services.

    "Disruption is likely to continue for the remainder of the day to local stopping services between London Paddington and Reading."

    GWR said that a limited train shuttle service is operating between Reading and Slough, serving both Twyford and Maidenhead.

    "This service is provided by our TfL [Transport for London] colleagues and GWR tickets will be accepted on those services," it added.

    Network Rail has also announced that trains are unable to run between Slough and Windsor and Eton Central because of train crew being delayed.

    "You may use your tickets on SWR [South Western Railway] services between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside, and on First Bus on routes 2 and 8," it added via a tweet.

    For more information on the status of railway services, click here

