SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures planned on M4

04:37PM, Monday 18 October 2021
A stretch of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.
Both carriageways will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, October 25.
The eastbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is also due to close overnight from 9pm to 6am this evening.
The closure will also be in place tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.
**M4 closures**— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) October 18, 2021
Both carriageways between juncs 5, Langley, and 4b, the M25, will be closed between 9pm and 6am, on Fri 22, Sat 23 and Sun 24 October.
The eastbound exit slip road is closed at junction 6, Slough, between 9pm an 6am, on Mon 18, Tues 19. Wed 20, Thurs 21 October. pic.twitter.com/el8i4hsknN
