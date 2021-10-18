SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures planned on M4

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    A stretch of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.

    Both carriageways will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, October 25.

    The eastbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is also due to close overnight from 9pm to 6am this evening.

    The closure will also be in place tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved