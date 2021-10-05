SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek overnight closures on M4

    Transport secretary halts the opening of new smart motorways

    Overnight closures will be in place on the M4 this week as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.

    Both carriageways are due to shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow.

    The overnight closures will also be in place on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

    A full weekend closure is planned between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes) in both directions from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved