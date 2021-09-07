SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek overnight closures planned on M4

10:41AM, Tuesday 07 September 2021
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 between Slough and Maidenhead this week for the Smart Motorways project.
The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 Maidenhead from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow.
Both carriageways will be shut between the same junctions from 9pm until 6am on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
A full closure will be in place between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes) this weekend.
