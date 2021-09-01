SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek closures planned on M4

03:51PM, Wednesday 01 September 2021
The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed overnight this evening between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).
The closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am tomorrow with the carriageway shutting for the same period overnight on Thursday.
This is to allow Smart Motorway works to continue.
This weekend the M4 will be closed in both directions between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes).
