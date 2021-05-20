M4 to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend

The M4 will be shut in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as work on the Smart Motorway project continues.

Both carriageways are set to close between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) at 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

The westbound carriageway will also be shut between Junction 4B (Thorney Interchange) and Junction 5 (Langley) from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Friday).

The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is closed tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow morning.