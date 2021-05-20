SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 20
13 °C
Fri, 21
12 °C
Sat, 22
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • M4 to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    The M4 will be shut in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as work on the Smart Motorway project continues.

    Both carriageways are set to close between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) at 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

    The westbound carriageway will also be shut between Junction 4B (Thorney Interchange) and Junction 5 (Langley) from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Friday).

    The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is closed tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved