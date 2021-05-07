M4 closed westbound between Langley and Slough

04:35PM, Friday 07 May 2021
Stock pic
The westbound carriageway of the M4 has been closed between Langley and Slough due to a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
Thames Valley Police said the carriageway is shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and use the M40 Junction 4 A404 as an alternative route.
The A4 is Slough is also 'very busy' as a result.
⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 7, 2021
M4 Westbound J5-6
The M4 Motorway Westbound J5-6 is closed due to a serious collision. The closure will be in place for some time.
Please avoid the area and consider using the M40>J4 A404 as an alternative route.
The A4 Slough is very heavy. pic.twitter.com/9SZJhsYPE7
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police officers were called to Shoppenhangers Road at about 10.20pm following reports a 19-year-old had been attacked.
The candidates standing in the upcoming Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election have outlined their priorities for policing in the region.
A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend, Highways England has said.