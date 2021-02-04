Hospital trust records highest COVID-19 monthly death toll in January

January saw the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust record its highest monthly death toll for people with COVID-19 since the pandemic begun.

Figures from NHS England show 495 people died with the virus across the trust’s three hospitals – Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park – last month.

The previous highest death toll was April last year, during the first national lockdown, when 224 people died at the trust’s hospitals having tested positive for COVID-19.

Statistics show a total of 1,079 people have passed away with the virus at Frimley Trust hospitals since March.

Hospital admission data from NHS England shows 561 patients with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust as of Tuesday, January 26.

This is down almost 10 per cent from the peak of COVID-19 patients in January when at one stage 620 people were being cared for with the virus.

The number of new coronavirus cases is falling in Slough according to the latest figures from Berkshire Public Health.

A total of 473 people tested positive for the virus in the town from Wednesday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 2.

This was down from 956 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the previous seven days.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Royal Borough also continues to fall with 302 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the seven days up to Tuesday.

This was 126 fewer than the previous week.