Homebirth services reinstated by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Homebirth services have been reinstated with ‘immediate effect’ by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust temporarily stopped the service on December 31 due to one of its ambulance providers suspending support for transfers to hospital from homebirths.

But the Frimley Park Maternity Unit announced yesterday its ambulance providers are now in a ‘much better position’.

A statement on the unit’s Facebook page said: “We have received an update from the ambulance service that they are now in a much better position and are now running as business as usual.

“This means we are delighted to inform you all that we are able to reinstate our homebirth services with immediate effect.”