Wexham Park Hospital administers 10,000th COVID vaccine to health worker

A Thames Hospice worker has become the 10,000th person to receive a COVID vaccine at Wexham Park Hospital.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Slough hospital along with Heatherwood in Ascot and Frimley Park in Surrey, posted a photo on Facebook of the milestone.

The Trust called it a 'fantastic achievement' for its team, which has been 'working so hard to protect people'.

Thames Hospice sister Julie was vaccinated by Wexham nurse Isabel, and was the 10,000th patient to receive the jab at the hospital in Wexham Street.

COVID vaccines are being rolled out across the area, with GPs and vaccination centres also up and running with the jabs in both Maidenhead and Windsor.

A retired GP helping with the vaccine rollout and working out of Windsor Racecourse has described her experience returning to the NHS as part of the national effort.

Dr Jenny Langdon has also been visiting care facilities and people's homes across Windsor to administer the jab in order of vulnerability - and has been set a target of reaching the over 70s and extremely vulnerable people by mid-February.

Meanwhile, in Maidenhead, a doctor has said that all care home residents for the elderly in the town have received their first dose of the jab. This is also the case for Windsor.