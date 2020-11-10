SITE INDEX

    • Police close M4 eastbound between junctions 7 and 6

    Credit: Thames Valley Police Roads Policing

    12.27pm: TVP Roads Policing has updated drivers which exits remain closed. 

    UPDATE 10.38am: Thames Valley Police has confirmed a number of people have minor injuries and the road is likely to be closed for a 'significant period'. 

    An update on Thames Valley Police Facebook page said: "The M4 is currently closed eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 at Slough.

    "This follows a multi vehicle road traffic collision that happened this morning.

    "A number of people have minor injuries.

    "The road is likely to be closed for a significant period of time due to a diesel spill which requires the road to be resurfaced. Please avoid the area at this time."

    The M4 eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junction 7 (Slough West) and junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

    Thames Valley Police has warned drivers to avoid the area while it deals with an incident.

    Highways England said at least four vehicles were involved in a collision, causing fuel to spill across the carriageway.

