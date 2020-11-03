Birth partners still allowed to attend labour during second national lockdown

Partners will still be allowed to attend births at Wexham Park Hospital during the second national lockdown.

All visits before and after labour were suspended at the hospital when the country first went into lockdown in March although birth partners could still be present during labour.

But the Frimley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has announced women can be supported by one birth partner at antenatal and postnatal appointments this time around.

Birth partners must be someone you live with or an individual within your support bubble and must wear face masks at all times.

Information on visiting guidance for maternity guidance is as follows:

- All antenatal/postnatal appointments in midwifery hubs and antenatal clinics: Women can attend the appointment with their birth partner. Due to space limitations, support partners should stand behind your chair in the waiting area.

- Ultrasound appointments: Women can attend the appointment with their birth partner, not another family member or friend. Due to space limitations, birth partners should stand behind your chair in the waiting area.

- Maternity triage, day assessment unit or maternity assessment unit: The waiting areas are too small to accommodate social distancing, women should not bring a partner into these areas. We aim to keep appointments as short a possible to minimise time in these areas.

- Antenatal ward/ induction of labour: Your birth partner can accompany you between 9am and 9pm. This should be the same person supporting you during labour.

- Birth in labour ward and birth centre: Your birth partner can be in the room in the birth centre or ward for the duration of a woman's time there. Partners are asked not to used any of the shared facilities and may only consume refreshments that you/ staff have provided when there are no staff members in the room.

- Elective caesarean sections: Your birth partner can be present from admission. during theatre and remain on the postnatal ward in line with postnatal visiting rules.

- Postnatal ward/ transitional care unit: Your birth partner can attend between 9am and 9pm. This should be the same person who was present during labour.