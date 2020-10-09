SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 09
13 °C
Sat, 10
13 °C
Sun, 11
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Oil spill on M25 between Junction 15 and 16 causing traffic delays

    Oil spill on M25 junction 15 and 16 causing traffic delays

    An oil spillage between Junction 15 and 16 of the M25 is causing traffic delays.

    Lanes three and four on the north-bound carriageway remain closed and the spillage has caused traffic congestion on the slip road onto the M40 at junction 16 of the M25.

    Traffic is backed up beyond Junction 15, where the M25 meets the M4.

    Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved