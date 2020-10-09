Oil spill on M25 between Junction 15 and 16 causing traffic delays

09:19AM, Friday 09 October 2020
An oil spillage between Junction 15 and 16 of the M25 is causing traffic delays.
Lanes three and four on the north-bound carriageway remain closed and the spillage has caused traffic congestion on the slip road onto the M40 at junction 16 of the M25.
Traffic is backed up beyond Junction 15, where the M25 meets the M4.
Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.
