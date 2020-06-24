Slough and Maidenhead McDonald’s open for walk-in takeaways

Residents in Slough and Maidenhead will be able to feast on a McDonald’s meal as the fast food chain opens for walk-in takeaway from today (Wednesday).

In May the chain opened a select number of restaurants for drive-through and deliveroo orders.

Safety procedures have been put in place alongside social distancing measures to protect staff and customers.

Clear signposting and floor markings will create a one-way system around the restaurant and a limited number of people will be allowed in at one time.

Self-order screens which are in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes.

Restaurant seating areas, toilets and play areas will remain closed and visitors are advised to travel alone to collect orders.

The reopening follows a successful pilot of the new system earlier this month.

Customers are encouraged to use the My McDonald’s App to view the menu and submit orders.

Restaurants will be open daily from 11am-10pm.