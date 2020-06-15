Frimley Trust asks visitors to wear face coverings

People visiting hospitals run by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust will need to wear a face covering from today (Monday).

The trust, which runs Wexham Park in Slough, Heatherwood in Ascot and Frimley Park said the new measures were being introduced to keep visitors, patients and staff safe.

If you are going to the hospital as a visitor or for planned outpatient care you must wear a face covering at all times.

A statement on its website said: "Face coverings can be cloth and/or homemade, and advice on how to wear and make one can be found on the government website.

"Face coverings worn as part of religious beliefs or cultural practice are also acceptable, providing they are not loose and cover the mouth and nose.

"We are asking that you plan in advance and bring a face covering with you whenever possible."

If you are currently shielding and have been provided with a surgical face mask for your appointments, please continue to use this. If you have not been provided with a surgical face mask, you should wear a face covering.

All visitors will also be expected to comply with social distancing and hand hygiene measures while in the hospitals.