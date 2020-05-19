Ambulance service worker dies after contracting coronavirus

An ambulance care assistant who was ‘dedicated’ to giving the best support possible to patients he cared for has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Paul Nutt, 60, worked as part of the South Central Ambulance Service’s (SCAS) patient transport team based at Wexham Park Hospital.

He passed away on Friday, May 15 after spending three weeks in the hospital’s intensive care unit battling the virus.

Bob Sutcliffe, vehicle and equipment manager for SCAS, said: “I had known Paul for many, many years as a friend before he joined SCAS and he was a well-liked and valued member of the Wexham PTS team.

“Paul will be remembered for being meticulous about carrying out his duties by the book and he was dedicated to giving the very best care and service to the patients he looked after.”

As well as frontline operational duties, Paul had also worked as a hospital liaison officer at Wexham Park for SCAS.

Mr Sutcliffe added: “He was a man who truly lived the SCAS values and having earlier this year celebrated his 60th birthday in New York with his family, it seems barely believable that such a short time after those joyous celebrations that he is no longer with us.”

Paul is survived by his wife Kim and two daughters, Charlotte and Louise.

Will Hancock, Chief Executive Officer at SCAS, said: “This tragic loss of a valued member of staff affects everyone in our organisation very deeply, and particularly Paul’s colleagues who he worked with on a daily basis and his close friends at SCAS.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Kim, Charlotte and Louise at this difficult time.”

A statement released on behalf of his family said: “Paul was the most loving and devoted husband and father, and he touched so many people’s lives with his joy and kindness.

“As a family we have been overwhelmed by the love and support shown by Paul’s colleagues and the local community that has brought us such comfort.”

“We would like to thank the team at Wexham Park Hospital for their incredible care and support, not just for Paul but for every patient they are working tirelessly to save from this dreadful virus.

“Paul leaves a huge hole in our lives and we also know that his NHS family also shares our pain.

“We love you Paul and we will forever miss you.”