    • Missing Slough boy found safe and well

    George Roberts

    Thames Valley police available 24/7 for domestic abuse victims

    A 16-year-old boy who had gone missing from Slough has been found.

    Kymani Davis was located by police yesterday (Monday) and is safe and well.

    Police have thanked the public and media for their help sharing the appeal and locating him.

