Drug dealer who 'targeted vulnerable individual' jailed for three years

A drug dealer who drove his car at a member of the public has been sentenced to three years in prison.

At Reading Crown Court on Friday (March 6), 19-year-old Frederick Mutala of Haswell Crescent, Slough, pleaded guilty to drugs offences, dangerous driving and acquiring criminal property. He was sentenced to three years and one months’ imprisonment.

On September 8, officers were called to an address in Dedworth, Windsor. The officers found that Mutala was using a vulnerable person’s address to sell drugs for a county line. County lines are when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns.

Mutala tried to jump out of the window and was detained by officers. He was found with drugs, burner phones, cash and a machete on his person.

The dangerous driving charges relate to a separate incident on 1 August 2019 in Bath Road, Slough. Mutala was involved in a road traffic collision, then drove the car at a member of the public in a bid to escape from the incident.

The victim jumped onto the bonnet of the car to avoid injury, at which point Mutala stopped the car and ran away. The victim was uninjured.

Mutala was arrested for all the offences on September 8 and charged the following day.

He pleaded guilty to one count of being involved in the supply of heroin, one count of involvement in the supply of cocaine, one count of acquiring criminal property, one count of possession of cannabis, and one count of dangerous driving.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead, said: “This was an arrest targeting a county line dealer who was dealing in the Royal Borough. Mutala was targeting a vulnerable individual to sell drugs.”