Slough man sentenced for drug offences in Taplow

A man from Slough has been sentenced for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Taplow.

Keithlyn Fleming, 23, of Bideford Spur, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

On April 11, 2019, police officers carried out a stop and search on a vehicle in Station Road, Taplow. They found 100 wraps of class A drugs worth about £2,000 in cash.

Fleming was arrested at the scene and later charged on September 26, 2019.

He was sentenced to a total of five years and 11 months’ imprisonment - three years and one month for the possession offences and a further two years' and ten months' imprisonment for drug dealing offences in Swindon. The sentences will run consecutively.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry of the problem solving team based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a stop search targeting a county line dealer who was dealing in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead but also as far away as Swindon.

“Fleming has also been convicted of dealing drugs in Swindon in August 2019 after a joint operation between Thames Valley Police and Wiltshire Constabulary.

“Drug dealing and county lines will not be tolerated and I hope his conviction and sentence of five years and 11 months’ acts a deterrent to others.

“The force is running the True Cost campaign which highlights the misery and terrible impacts drugs and drug supply have on communities and vulnerable people, and is asking people to think about the impact of buying recreational drugs can have on others.

“Also through Stronghold, Thames Valley Police is committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this and we would ask them to please report any information they have about drug dealing so we can build intelligence about the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”