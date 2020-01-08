Train disruption expected between Slough and Hayes and Harlington

There are delays to Great Western train services between Slough and Hayes and Harlington today (Wednesday).

Damage to overhead electric wires between the two stations has caused some lines to be blocked.

Train services running between Slough and Hayes and Harlington may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until 5.15pm.

TfL rail are conveying passengers between Reading and London Paddington in both directions, Great Western Railway added.

Visit https://www.gwr.com/travel-updates/live-network-updates for updates.

Update 5.19pm

Great Western Railway has announced that disruption could continue until 7.15pm.