    • Disruption expected following 'police incident' between Slough and Reading railway stations

    David Lee

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    Disruption is expected between Slough and Reading railway stations due to a police incident. 

    Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines are closed between the two stations with services likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised. 

    Trains will also not be running to Burnham or Taplow.

    Disruption is expected to last until 2pm.

