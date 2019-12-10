Disruption expected following 'police incident' between Slough and Reading railway stations

11:51AM, Tuesday 10 December 2019
Disruption is expected between Slough and Reading railway stations due to a police incident.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines are closed between the two stations with services likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Trains will also not be running to Burnham or Taplow.
Disruption is expected to last until 2pm.
⚠️ Some lines between Slough and Reading are closed because of the police dealing with an incident on the railway.— GWR Help (@GWRHelp) December 10, 2019
