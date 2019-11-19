UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M4

UPDATE: 9.00am

A pedestrian has died on the M4 after a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.

The incident took place between the hard shoulder and lane one of the westbound carriageway at about 3.45am this morning.

All lanes have now been reopened, but police remain in the hard shoulder conducting investigations.

The victim has not yet been identified but police are working to do so and notify the next of kin.

Anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101, quoting URN 91 (19/11)