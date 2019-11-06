All lines blocked between London Paddington and Slough after person hit by train

Update: Great Western Railway said disruption is now expected until 6pm.

All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough due to a person being hit by a train.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said trains running to and from both stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

Chiltern Railway is accepting GWR tickets between Oxford and London Marylebone.

South Western Railway is accepting GWR tickets between Reading and London Waterloo.

Transport for London is accepting GWR tickets on reasonable London Underground routes.