    • All lines blocked between London Paddington and Slough after person hit by train

    David Lee

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    Update: Great Western Railway said disruption is now expected until 6pm.

    All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough due to a person being hit by a train.

    Great Western Railway (GWR) said trains running to and from both stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

    Disruption is expected until 4pm.

