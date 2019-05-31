Man with links to Burnham and Slough wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Surrey Police are searching for a man with links to Burnham and Slough who failed to show up to a court hearing for harassment.

Renoll Taplow Webb, 39, of no fixed address, failed to appear at Guilford Magistrates' Court for the charge.

He is also wanted in relation to a harassment offence as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

He is described as black, approximately 6”1 tall, and of slim build. He has extremely short, dark shaved hair and a beard and moustache.

He also goes by the name of Reynold Webb or Ren.

Renoll has links to Staines in Surrey. He also has links to Slough in Berkshire, Burnham, Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield and High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire and Etchingham in East Sussex.

If you know where he is or have information which could assist in finding him, please call 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45190047300.