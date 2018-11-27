Rail delays expected after out of service train derails between Slough and London

09:19AM, Tuesday 27 November 2018
Slough Railway Station
Train services to Paddington have been disrupted after an out of service passenger train derailed between Slough and London.
The lines reopened more than an hour ago but ‘residual delays’ are expected, GWR has said.
Visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/live-network-updates for more.
